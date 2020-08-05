Arnold Rentmeester
Green Bay - Arnold Rentmeester, 94, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on April 4, 2020. He entered this world on March 29, 1926, in Green Bay, WI, born to the late Norbert and Mary (Loy) Rentmeester. Arnold graduated from Central Catholic high school Class of 1944. Arnold served in the Army Corps of Engineers during World War II. While enlisted, Arnold married the love of his life, Bernice Vanden Langenberg. Arnold and Bernice have been happily married for 74 years. After the war, Arnold returned to Green Bay and got a job with Wisconsin Public Service where he worked for 41 years. He rose through the ranks to become Assistant General Manager.
Arnold has been an active volunteer for the NEW Zoo, American Red Cross, Junior Achievement, People to People, 4H and many more. Arnold was awarded Brown Co. Volunteer of the Year in 2016. Arnold and Bernice's favorite place was their cottage on Green Bay's east shore which they built and enjoyed for over 60 years. It was here that Arnold water skied into his late 70's and enjoyed a good manhattan while watching spectacular sunsets. Arnold and Bernice loved to travel and visited many countries and states. Arnold was an avid Packer fan and season ticket holder since the stadium was built. He was an excellent craftsman and electrician always willing to help on family projects. He was loved by all and will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his wife Bernice, his sons; Tom and his wife, Honore; Steve and his wife Betty; Patrick and his wife, Gail; Brad and his wife, Kim; his daughters; Barb Weininger and her husband, Joe; and Chris Speaker and her husband, Jim; his sister, Marian Ripp and her husband, Erv; sister-in-law, Pat Roy, 12 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., from 4:00 to 7:00 pm Wednesday, August 12, 2020. A parish wake service will conclude the visitation at 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Thursday at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Lane, after 10:00 am until time of Mass. Funeral Mass at 11:00 am Thursday at the church with Rev. Mark VanderSteeg officiating. Entombment in the Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Online condolences may be sent to the Rentmeester family at www.prokowall.com