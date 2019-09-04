|
|
Arnold W. Anderson Sr.
Oconto Falls - Arnold W. Anderson Sr., 100, Oconto Falls, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019 with family present. He was born November 11, 1918 to Anton and Astrid (Nelson) Anderson.
Arnold married Viola VandenBush on April 11, 1942. The couple lived in California where Arnie worked for Consolidated Aircraft on B24 bombers. After returning home, he helped his father in the family business until he formed Anderson & Schuettpelz. Together they built many homes and eight post offices. After Russell's retirement, Arnie started Anderson Supply Co.
Arnie was a member of the Rural Electric Association, the Oconto County Fair Board and two school boards. He received the Rural Urban Award (1996) and the State Fair Board Hall of Fame Award (1990).
Arnie played the violin, baseball and loved to fish. He loved to spend time in his workshop making anything from picture frames to entertainment centers. His grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren always put a smile on his face. Arnie also enjoyed the acquaintances of two Foreign exchange students, Clara from Peru and Lisa from Italy, and going on fun adventures with his friend Tom Clark.
Arnold is survived by Viola, their children; Arnold (Randae) Anderson Jr.; Robert (Jenny) Anderson Sr.; Sandra (Don) Pederson; Shirley (Dick) Murphy; Sharon Maaske; John Anderson; Janice (Mark) Trotter and Linnea Bonville; grandchildren, Sarah (George) Yee, Beth Jamie, Bobby Anderson, Melissa (Ryan) Leja, Christine (Troy) Poquette, Susan (Corey) Earl, Jolene (Jeff) Truckenbrod, Blake (Karri) Kozicki, Kyle Sturman, Drew Bonville, Brad Bonville and Craig (Suzie) Bonville; 23 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren; 1 sister, Alyce Ankerson; 1 brother, Merlin (Chet) Anderson; sisters-in-law, Donna VandenBush, Margaret (Muggs) VandenBush, Helen Anderson and Elaine Anderson; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandchildren; Gary and David Pederson, Brett Maaske and Shari Anderson, son-in-law; Roger Murphy, 4 brothers; 16 brothers-in-law; 12 sisters-in-law.
Visitation is 3-7pm Friday, September 6, 2019 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls and will continue after 8:30am Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Oconto Falls until the time of service. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30am Saturday at the church with the Rev. Fr. Joel Sember officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Oconto Falls.
The family would like to thank Alpha Senior Concepts and Unity Hospice for their care of our Dad.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019