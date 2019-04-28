Services
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
501 S. Main St.
Oconto Falls, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
501 S. Main St.
Oconto Falls, WI
Spruce - Arold E. Desterheft, age 60, of Spruce, passed away peacefully at home, April 26, 2019, with his family at his side. He was born December 12, 1958 in Oconto Falls to the late Arold Desterheft and Evelyn (Mehrtens) Desterheft. He married Kim Liptak, February 9, 1980. Together they had 3 sons: Christopher (Shelly), Adam (Melissa), and Ryan (Stachia). He has 5 grandchildren: Elsie, Nathan, Brody, Blake and Payton.

Arold likes to hunt and fish. The outdoors was his passion. His job took him on adventures outside, going through the woods.

Arold has 1 sister, Holly; 2 brothers, Dean and Jeff and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Grace Lutheran Church (501 S. Main St. Oconto Falls, WI), Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 9 AM to 12 PM. A funeral service will follow at 12 PM. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

Arold's family would like to thank Unity Hospice and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center for their excellent care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019
