Arthur A. Lambert
Green Bay - Arthur A. Lambert, 90, Green Bay, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, with his family at his side. He was born on September 12, 1929, in Green Bay to the late Arthur and Margaret Lambert. Arthur proudly served the United States Army during the Korean War. On October 17, 1961, he married Ethel Gottfried. After 32 years at WBAY Channel 2 News, Arthur retired as a news and sports director. In his youth he loved to fish, riding his motorcycle and manicuring his lawn. Arthur always made strangers feel welcome with his gentle hospitality. He could always put a smile on someone's face with a joke. Arthur was a longtime member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. He and Ethel enjoyed lunch with friends and spending time with their family.
He will be sadly missed by his children, Dave (Tammy) Lambert and Lynda Lambert; grandchildren, Nicole (Ryan) Moran; Chad Lambert; Shawn Olson; Adam (Bobbie) Vieau; great-grandchildren, Natalie and Emma Moran; brothers and sisters-in-law, George (Susan) Gottfried, William Gottfried, Beatrice Gottfried, Francis "Fritz" Gottfried; Linda Gottfried and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years Ethel J. Lambert and his brother-in-law, Walter Gottfried and John "Jack" Gottfried.
The family will celebrate Arthur's life privately at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019