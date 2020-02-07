|
Arthur E. "Art" Reignier
Deming, NM - Arthur "Art" Reignier, age 80, of Mountain, WI/Deming, NM, formerly of Green Bay, passed away January 20, 2020 in Deming, NM. He was born November 5, 1939 in Green Bay, son of the late Arthur and Lillian (Schmidt) Reignier and was a graduate of Green Bay West High School.
Art worked for Green Bay Water Utility, retiring after over 40 years of employment. He married Barbara Benes, September 15, 1972 in Green Bay. The couple shared 47 loving years of marriage. Together, Art and Barb raised his children, Michelle and Todd. He was a former member of the Loyal Order of the Moose.
Art was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt with his son. Art and Barb enjoyed traveling together, especially to their favorite destination, Ixtapa, Mexico. After retirement, the couple relocated to their beloved home in Mountain, where he created and maintained many beautiful gardens. Art was a quiet man, a devoted husband and proud father.
Arthur is survived by his wife, Barbara; sister-in-law, Ann (Mike) Titel, his canine companion, Chase, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his children, Michelle and Todd Reignier and 4 beloved dogs: Toklat, Murphy, Alex and Max.
Visitation will be held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave, Green Bay), Monday, February 10, 2020 from 1 to 3 PM. A memorial service will follow at 3 PM. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to of WI (6737 W. Washington St. #2100, West Allis, WI 53214) in Art's name are appreciated.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020