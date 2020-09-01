Arthur J. Buth (JR)
Howard - Arthur J. Buth (JR), 92, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was born on June 12, 1928 in Green Bay, WI to the late Arthur and Viola (Counard) Buth.
Arthur would be introduced to Donna and the Kadlec family through his best friends Wayne and Loraine Kadlec. Arthur married Donna Kadlec on July 25, 1964 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Green Bay. Arthur and Donna had recently celebrated their 56 year anniversary. He worked at Green Bay Packaging in the Folding Carton Division for over 38 years before retiring August 4, 1990.
Arthur is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Jody (Sharon) Buth, Todd (Tracy) Buth; grandchildren, Hailey, Noah, Ashley, and Trevor.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Father-in-law Leo Kadlec, Mother-in-law Beatrice Kadlec, two brothers, Lyle and Roger; one sister, Janice Ringsred; brothers-in-law Harvey Kadlec, Anthony "Ike" Kadlec, Rex Kadlec; and his lifetime friend, Wayne Kadlec.
The family would like to send out a very special thank you to the many doctors and nurses who have treated Arthur over his 92 years. Especially Dr. Peter Furgus, Dr. Todd Furgus and Dr. Loren Fuglestad. Their care and bed side manner over all these the years gave us many extra years of laughs and memories. Unity Hospice, most notably Tara, Dani, Lori, Kim, Jody, Lana, Faith and Bell. Each of you are truly angels and we can never thank you enough for your selfless devotion and kindness shown to Arthur over his final months. Bellin Home Health, particularly Gerri, Jessica and Tiffany who helped guide our family through all of the physical challenges we faced so Arthur could live his final months at home surrounded by his family.
Family and friends may call at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., (one quarter mile east of the corner of Cardinal Ln. and Glendale Ave. Entrance directly across from BP gas station on Glendale.) on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 2-4:00 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 4:00 with Fr. Richard Getchel officiating. Online condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
