Arthur J. Van Gompel



Green Bay - Arthur J. Van Gompel Jr., 83, of Green Bay, beloved husband of the late Patricia (Phillips) Van Gompel, departed this life peacefully surrounded by his family on February 10, 2019 at GranCare.



Art was born on September 11, 1935 in Green Bay son of the late Arthur J. Van Gompel Sr. and Elsie (Morawek) Van Gompel. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps who served during the Korean Conflict. He worked as the custodian for St. Agne's Church and School for over 28 years until his retirement. He loved to Polka Dance with Patricia and enjoyed a good fish fry. He also enjoyed trips to the casino. Art loved hosting Christmas Eve for his family. Mostly he will be remembered as an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather. We will all really miss his Donald Duck voice!



He will forever be missed by his children: Diana (Ronald) Lumaye, Jeffery Van Gompel Sr., Margaret (Don) Sobieski, and Tina Peterson. Art also leaves 12 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 1 great great granddaughter and devoted brother-in-law Bill Phillips and sister-in-law Nancy Phillips. He also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife Patricia, a grandson, Sean Lumaye and a sister, Shirley Heim.



At Art's request all services were held privately. Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel was entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com



Art's family would like to express their deep gratitude for the love and care given to him by the staff at Grancare and Unity Hospice during his final journey. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary