Manitowoc - Arthur L. Denis, 63, Manitowoc, passed away suddenly on October 19, 2019. He was born January 31, 1956 in Manitowoc, son of the late Orville and Lucille Denis.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, and loved being with his children and family.

Arthur is survived by his wife, Rose Denis; children: Kizzy Denis, Shawn Denis, Danielle Goodwin, and Arthur Denis, Jr; step-children: Rebecca Halverson, Benjamin Halverson, Tammy Halverson, and Timothy Halverson; 17 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Kulpa; and brothers, Rick Halverson and Michael Denis.

A celebration of Arthur's life will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mason Manor, 1424 Admiral Ct., Green Bay.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
