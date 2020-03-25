|
|
Arthur N. Alexander
Green Bay -
Arthur Alexander, age 95, Green Bay, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Arthur was born on February 17, 1925 in Brussels the son of the now late Nestor and Mathilda (Jadin) Alexander. Alexander married Gloria Agamite on June 5, 1945. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria; sons, David. Donald & Danny; sisters, Pauline Englebert & Florence Englebert; brothers, Ralph, Eugene, George & Raymond; and friend Lucy Guilette. Arthur is survived by daughter, Deane (Chuck) Rizzo; daughter-in-law, Linda Alexander; four grandchildren, Bret, Dawn, Heather & Jamie and ten great-grandchildren.
No Formal Service will be held. Private entombment and prayers at The Shrine of the Good Shepherd Chapel Mausoleum.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020