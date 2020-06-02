Arthur P. "Archie" Winiecki
1933 - 2020
Arthur P. "Archie" Winiecki

Green Bay - Arthur P. "Archie" Winiecki, 86, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was born November 14, 1933, in the Town of Eaton, son of Stanley and Pauline (Holda) Winiecki. Archie married Donna M. Smits on February 7, 1975, at Old St. Joseph Catholic Church in De Pere.

Archie was employed by L.D. Schreiber Food Inc. for 41 years and retired in 1995. He served in the U.S. Infantry during the Korean War Period. Archie was a member of the Green Bay Botanical Garden, the Green Bay Retired Men's Club and the Friends of the Brown County Library.

He is survived by his wife, Donna; two sisters-in-law, Agnes and Mardell Winiecki; his birthday pal who was born on the same date, Karissa Rasavong; nieces and nephews, and a great-grand-nephew who was named after him, Archie Borowski.

Archie was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers, Norbert and Irvin (Angeline Tuttle) who were killed in World War II, Benedict (Genevieve), Clarence, Raymond (Joan), Richard (Barbara) and Robert Winiecki; three sisters, Mildred (Louis) Kugel, Phyllis (Donald) Van Boxel and Patricia (Raymond) Sokolski; as well as Donna's parents and siblings.

A Memorial Gathering will be held from 10:00 to 11:25 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church with Rev. Mark VanderSteeg officiating. Social distancing will be practiced and masks must be worn during the memorial gathering and the mass. Military Honors will conclude the services. Burial will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 2 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:15 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
JUN
27
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
