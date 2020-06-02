Arthur P. "Archie" Winiecki
Green Bay - Arthur P. "Archie" Winiecki, 86, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was born November 14, 1933, in the Town of Eaton, son of Stanley and Pauline (Holda) Winiecki. Archie married Donna M. Smits on February 7, 1975, at Old St. Joseph Catholic Church in De Pere.
Archie was employed by L.D. Schreiber Food Inc. for 41 years and retired in 1995. He served in the U.S. Infantry during the Korean War Period. Archie was a member of the Green Bay Botanical Garden, the Green Bay Retired Men's Club and the Friends of the Brown County Library.
He is survived by his wife, Donna; two sisters-in-law, Agnes and Mardell Winiecki; his birthday pal who was born on the same date, Karissa Rasavong; nieces and nephews, and a great-grand-nephew who was named after him, Archie Borowski.
Archie was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers, Norbert and Irvin (Angeline Tuttle) who were killed in World War II, Benedict (Genevieve), Clarence, Raymond (Joan), Richard (Barbara) and Robert Winiecki; three sisters, Mildred (Louis) Kugel, Phyllis (Donald) Van Boxel and Patricia (Raymond) Sokolski; as well as Donna's parents and siblings.
A Memorial Gathering will be held from 10:00 to 11:25 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church with Rev. Mark VanderSteeg officiating. Social distancing will be practiced and masks must be worn during the memorial gathering and the mass. Military Honors will conclude the services. Burial will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com.
Green Bay - Arthur P. "Archie" Winiecki, 86, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was born November 14, 1933, in the Town of Eaton, son of Stanley and Pauline (Holda) Winiecki. Archie married Donna M. Smits on February 7, 1975, at Old St. Joseph Catholic Church in De Pere.
Archie was employed by L.D. Schreiber Food Inc. for 41 years and retired in 1995. He served in the U.S. Infantry during the Korean War Period. Archie was a member of the Green Bay Botanical Garden, the Green Bay Retired Men's Club and the Friends of the Brown County Library.
He is survived by his wife, Donna; two sisters-in-law, Agnes and Mardell Winiecki; his birthday pal who was born on the same date, Karissa Rasavong; nieces and nephews, and a great-grand-nephew who was named after him, Archie Borowski.
Archie was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers, Norbert and Irvin (Angeline Tuttle) who were killed in World War II, Benedict (Genevieve), Clarence, Raymond (Joan), Richard (Barbara) and Robert Winiecki; three sisters, Mildred (Louis) Kugel, Phyllis (Donald) Van Boxel and Patricia (Raymond) Sokolski; as well as Donna's parents and siblings.
A Memorial Gathering will be held from 10:00 to 11:25 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church with Rev. Mark VanderSteeg officiating. Social distancing will be practiced and masks must be worn during the memorial gathering and the mass. Military Honors will conclude the services. Burial will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 2 to Jun. 21, 2020.