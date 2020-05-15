Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Winiecki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur "Archie" Winiecki


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur "Archie" Winiecki Obituary
Arthur "Archie" Winiecki

Green Bay - Arthur P. "Archie" Winiecki, 86, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was born November 14, 1933, in the Town of Eaton, son of Stanley and Pauline (Holda) Winiecki. Archie married Donna M. Smits on February 7, 1975, at Old St. Joseph Catholic Church in De Pere.

Archie was employed by L.D. Schreiber Food Inc. for 41 years and retired in 1995. He served in the U.S. Infantry during the Korean War Period. Archie was a member of the Green Bay Botanical Garden, the Green Bay Retired Men's Club and the Friends of the Brown County Library.

He is survived by his wife, Donna; two sisters-in-law, Agnes and Mardell Winiecki; his birthday pal who was born on the same date, Karissa Rasavong; nieces and nephews, and a great-grand-nephew who was named after him, Archie Borowski.

Archie was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers, Norbert and Irvin (Angeline Tuttle) who were killed in World War II, Benedict (Genevieve), Clarence, Raymond (Joan), Richard (Barbara) and Robert Winiecki; three sisters, Mildred (Louis) Kugel, Phyllis (Donald) Van Boxel and Patricia (Raymond) Sokolski; as well as Donna's parents and siblings.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at a later date, when COVID restrctions for the church have been lifted. Burial will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 15 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Proko Wall Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -