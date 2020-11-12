Arvin Lambert
Green Bay - Arvin L. Lambert, 83, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. He was born on March 26, 1937, in Green Bay to the late George and Martha Lambert. Arvin was a graduate of Pulaski High School. On April 16, 1958, Arvin married Janice VandenElzen. Arvin worked as a nightwatchman for Green Bay Food and for many years as cheese cooker for Pauly's Cheese. He retired from Copps Grocery working in maintenance. Arvin was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. He enjoyed playing cards, trips to casinos, bowling and traveling, especially wintering in Florida. Arvin also loved spending time hunting and fishing on Lake Michigan.
Arvin will be deeply missed by his wife, Janice; children, Donald (Karen) Lambert, Sandra (Jerome) Krines, Karen (Rick) Haessly, Lynn (Rod) Bricker, Patricia (Mark) Winske; son-in-law, Jerry Vincent; grandchildren, Tim (Jennifer) Lambert, Chris (Tara) DeGrave, Beth (Chris) Koehn, Mark Krines, Amy (Mike) Lange, Josh (Kizzy) Martinez, Jon (Ivy) Martinez, July Martinez, Enrique (Abbie) Martinez, Jason Lambert, Jenn (Brent) Jensen, Jeff Lambert, Marylynn Lambert, Michael O'Connell, Patrick O'Connell, Andy Winske and Ryan (Julia) Winske; great-grandchildren, Madison Adams, Autumn and Blake DeGrave, Cora Koehn, Claire, Logan and Serena Lange, Raven and Shane Martinez, Taten and Kaden Martinez, Oliver Martinez, Zayne Niles, Rachel, Makenzie and Samantha Lambert; sisters, Delorse Donovon and Bernice Lambert; brother-in-law, Bernard VandenElzen.
In addition to his parents, Arvin is preceded in death by a daughter, Diane Vincent; siblings, Marcella (Vernon) Ambrosius and Art (Donna) Lambert; son-in-law, Ron Piontek; brother-in-law, Joe Donovon; and parents-in-law, Henry and Mary VandenElzen.
Visitation will be at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, with a Parish Wake Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 312 Victoria St., from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, with Rev. William Hoffman officiating the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com
Arvin's family would like to thank the staff of Compasus Hospice, particularly Tamara and Andrea, and neighbor, Sheila, for the support and compassion during this difficult time.