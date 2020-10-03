Ashley Davis
Green Bay - Ashley Ann Davis, 27, Green Bay, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born on September 8, 1993 in Syracuse, NY to William Davis and Shirley Caylor.
Ashley moved to Green Bay in 1997 and graduated from Green Bay East High School, Class of 2012. She enjoyed traveling, weight lifting, fitness and being fashionably dressed. She liked to look good and feel good. She loved her family, especially her niece. Ashley was a strong and smart woman with a sweet and happy-go-lucky personality.
She is survived by her mother, Shirley Caylor; father, Bill Davis; brother, Michael Davis; niece, Ava Davis; grandmother, Sally Caylor; uncle, Paul (Natalia) Caylor; aunt, Morningstar Davis; other relatives and friends.
Ashley was preceded in death by her grandfather, Robert Caylor; and her best friend, Sonia "Panama" Gonzalez-Guillen.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 12 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6; followed by a private family funeral service with Pastor Marilyn Lange officiating. With concerns for the coronavirus, we urge that all-in attendance wear masks. The visitation will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of Ashley Davis' family and they will be forwarded on.
A memorial fund has been established in Ashley's name.