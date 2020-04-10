|
Assumpta M. Smith
GREEN BAY - Assumpta "Bunny" Maria Smith, 83, went to her eternal rest on April 8, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, NY to the now late Carrie Hagemeier and John Smith on August 15, 1936. Assumpta was very faith filled and was proud to belong to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She loved shopping and always found unique gift shops to browse in. Assumpta moved from New York to the Green Bay area to be closer to her family, where she made her home. She had many interests which would be too many to mention, but she loved the study of genealogy, cooking, knitting and just being a homemaker. Assumpta was an animal lover which she passed on to her children and they always had pets growing up.
She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law: Nora and Robert Miller, Ogden, Utah; two sons and daughters-in-law: Dr. William and Katheryn Button, Green Bay; Christopher and Elizabeth Button, De Pere; six grandchildren: Quinn (Tessa), Brianna, Noah and his fiancé Victoria; Kristen and her fiancé Kenneth, Alexis, Rachelle; three great-grandchildren: Sophie, Case and Alexandra.
Two sons predeceased her, William Button I and Kenneth Payton, a great-granddaughter: Jayda Jarosinski.
Due to the current COVID-10 pandemic, a Funeral Service will be live streamed on the Hansen Family Funeral & Cremation Services Tribute Page for Assumpta Smith at www.hansenfuneralservice.com beginning on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 1:00 P.M.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020