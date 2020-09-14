Aubree Ellyn Groessl



Algoma - It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved daughter. Aubree Ellyn Groessl, age 3, gained her angel wings on Thursday, September 10, 2020 in her parents' arms after fighting until the very end to a battle with heart complications.



Aubree was born on May 9, 2017 to her parents Casey and Shayna Groessl. Born with a severe congenital heart defect called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS), Aubree faced her medical challenges with resilience, bravery, and strength that inspired all who knew of her story. Her strength and determination made her our rock, leading us through this journey. Though she faced a myriad of challenges in her three years of life, she was always so happy and full of life, never letting her diagnosis define her. Her love for people, animals, playing outside, four-wheeler rides and swimming were a few things that made her beautiful smile shine. She lived life as full as she could, boundaries and limitations were not in her vocabulary. She taught those who cared for her the art of negotiation, finding ways to have mac 'n' cheese for breakfast, or getting a quick drink of water or juice despite being NPO. Her smile was sweet and sassy. It was one that made the sun rise (long before we were ready to get up) in the morning and the moon shine (long after we were ready to go to bed) at night.



Though Aubree's life here was brief, it was full. She touched so many who crossed paths with her and was so deeply loved. Though her journey wasn't easy, Aubree made history during her final admission in the hospital, having life-saving procedures done that have not been performed before. We have found comfort knowing it was Aubree's turn to give back to her heart community. If what was learned medically through her journey could save another child, another family going through those unknowns, it has made our journey with Aubree worth it. Her memory will continue to live on through her family, friends and all those who cared for her.



Aubree is survived by her parents, Casey and Shayna Groessl (Algoma), maternal grandparents Eric (Papa) and Melissa (Bamma) Zellner (Algoma), paternal grandparents Mitch and Joan Groessl (Algoma), Aunt and Best Friend Breanna Zellner (Algoma), Uncle and Aunt Rory and Sarah Groessl (Algoma), Uncle Quinn Groessl (Algoma), Cousins Kalynn, Lauren, and Levi Groessl (Algoma) along with many extended family and close friends who also loved her dearly.



Family and friends may gather at the Algoma High School Auxiliary Gym on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 3:00 PM until the time of services at 8:00 PM with Rev. Alvan Amadi. Burial will take place Saturday, September 19 at 10:00 AM at the Evergreen Cemetery, Algoma.



A special Thank You to her many doctors, nurses and therapists over the past three years and to those who serve Children's Wisconsin West 3 CICU that gave her a second chance at life, never giving up on her, or our family. We are extremely grateful to our community, especially our Algoma Fire Department Family, for the outpouring of love and support for Aubree and our family.



The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, assisted the family with arrangements.









