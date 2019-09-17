|
|
Audrey A. Hardy
De Pere - Audrey A. Hardy, age 90, formerly of De Pere and Crivitz, passed away Saturday evening at a local hospital.
Family and friends may visit at Grace Lutheran Church, 321 S. Madison Street, Green Bay, on Friday, September 20, from 9:00am until 10:45am. Funeral service will follow at 11:00am with Pastor Larry Lange officiating. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
A full obituary will appear in a future edition and at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019