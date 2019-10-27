Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bernard's Catholic Church
2040 Hillside Ln
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernard's Catholic Church
2040 Hillside Ln
1923 - 2019
Audrey A. Klarkowski Obituary
Green Bay - Audrey Agnes (Barrette) Klarkowski, age 96, of Green Bay passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 24th, 2019. She was born on February 24, 1923. She married the love of her life, Leonard L. Klarkowski, on November 30th, 1946.

Audrey lived a beautiful life caring for her family and attending many family events. She loved playing cards with friends and family, tending to her beautiful peonies and roses, and traveling and fishing with her beloved husband. Her highlight trip was to Hawaii. She was a wonderful cook and baker and shared many family recipes with her children and grandchildren. She especially loved playing card and board games with her grandchildren. Always known to quietly slip away a spoon in the card game "Spoons" and calling those that beat her "a bunch of crooks." Audrey was an avid fan of All-Star Wrestling and John Wayne westerns.

Audrey is survived by her children, Randy (Julie) Klarkowski, Karen Klarkowski, Leonard S. (Debra) Klarkowski, and Debra (Terry) Porter; 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, Sisters-in-Law Janice Klarkowski, Linda Barrette, and Violet Klarkowski. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard L.; her grandson Todd Klarkowski; parents Louis and Lila Barrette; her brothers, Basil, Lawrence, Louis, Milton, and Tommy; and her sisters Arbella, June, Bernadette, and Gloria; and numerous sisters and brothers-in-law.

Friends may call for visitation at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Ln, on Thursday, October 31st, from 9:30am-11:00am. The Mass of Christian Burial service will be celebrated at 11:00am. If you'd like to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com

Audrey's family extends a sincere word of thanks to the caring staff of Unity Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019
