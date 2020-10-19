Audrey Albers
Audrey Ann Albers gained her wings October 17, 2020. The last surviving child of Peter and Nellie (Arnoldussen) Kieffer was born September 5, 1925. She married Wilbert "Bud" Albers on September 5, 1946.
Audrey worked for many years at the Swan Club. She was a long-time member of the Ladies Auxillary of DePere Post 2113 and Our Lady of Lourdes Church.
Audrey was a wonderful cook and she and Bud hosted many happy family gatherings over the years.
Survivors include children Bonnie (Dick) Moyse, Tom (Sue) Albers, Dale (Martha) Albers and Ken (Betsy) Albers. She is further survived by grandchildren Ann Bliss, David (Kristen) Albers, Daniel (Taylor) Albers, John (Sara) Albers, Valerie (Bill) Harrington, Aaron Albers, Emma Albers and great grandchildren Zoey and Fara Bliss, Chance Giffin, Amelia and Ella Albers. She is also survived by sister in law Agatha Albers and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Bud, as well as her brothers and sisters and their spouses. She was also predeceased by Bud's brothers and sisters and spouses.
Due to Covid 19, a private family service has been scheduled. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the Albers family. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.ryanfh.com
The Albers extend a thank you to the wonderful staff at Rennes Health & Rehab and Renaissance Assisted Living for their kind care over the years.
It is hard to say goodbye. But until we meet again "May the road rise to meet you, May the wind be always at your back, May the sun shine warm upon your face, May the rain fall soft upon your fields, And until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His hand." Irish Blessing