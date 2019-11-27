|
|
Audrey Bain
De Pere - Audrey Ann (Lancelle) Bain, 84, passed away the morning of November 27, 2019.
Visitation will take place at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019. A prayer service will take place at 6:30 to close the evening.
Visitation will continue at St. Joseph Parish, 145 St. Joseph Drive, Oneida at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning, December 3, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m.
A full obituary will run in Sunday's edition. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the Bain family. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to extend online condolences.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019