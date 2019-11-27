Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Bain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Bain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey Bain Obituary
Audrey Bain

De Pere - Audrey Ann (Lancelle) Bain, 84, passed away the morning of November 27, 2019.

Visitation will take place at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019. A prayer service will take place at 6:30 to close the evening.

Visitation will continue at St. Joseph Parish, 145 St. Joseph Drive, Oneida at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning, December 3, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m.

A full obituary will run in Sunday's edition. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the Bain family. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to extend online condolences.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -