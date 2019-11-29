|
Audrey Bain
De Pere - Audrey Ann was born to Jerry and Marie (VandenBrook) Lancelle on September 20th, 1935. They raised her with kindness and love. Audrey was received into heaven on November 27th, 2019. She will join the love of her life Delmar (Red) Bernard Bain, who she married on September 23rd, 1954. Married for 53 years, they went on to raise nine children, eighteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Audrey worked at a bakery in Seymour, WI. After her marriage to Delmar, Audrey spent many years at home as a loving wife and mother, raising her family. Audrey was always available to her family to maintain the busy schedules, and keep a warm, safe household for all. After her children were grown, Audrey continued to do the same for her grandchildren. Audrey volunteered at St. Joseph's church and school, serving lunches, providing craft projects, cleaning and helping out as needed. Audrey loved gardening and summers were filled with the colors of her flowers, especially her snapdragons. She enjoyed crafting Christmas ornaments, painting decorative pieces and arranging flower bouquets.
Audrey will lovingly be remembered by her children and grandchildren, Randy Bain, Susan(Rick) Dubberly and their children Shawn (Ian) Vanness, Amelia & Pat, Terry Bain, Steve Bain and his children Ashley (Tom) Kohn & Nick, Tracy (Jim) Glover and their children Amanda, Cassandra (Jeff) Stine, Alexander (Emily), Chad & Emma, Laurie Seymour and her children Andrew, Sara, Brian & Zachary, Kevin Bain, Kellie (Frank) Beno and her children Cody & Hannah, Jolene (David) Dappern and their children Tyson & Jack. Great grandchildren Allie & Hailey Kohn, Teagan Stine, Calvin Vanness. One sister, Pauline Lancelle and brother William (Florence) Lancelle. Sister-in-law Mildred Bain, Sherry Bain, and Inagail Bain.
Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, Delmar, her parents, Jerry and Marie Lancelle, her brother Gerald Lancelle and sisters Isabelle Andre, Janice (William) Holtz, Delores (Wilford) VandenHeuvel, son-in-law Stephen Seymour, and many other relatives and friends that live in our hearts forever.
The visitation will before 4pm to 6:30pm on Monday, December 2nd at Ryan Funeral Home in DePere, with a short prayer service at 6:30pm to bring the evening to a close. A mass of Christian burial will be on December 3rd at St. Joseph's church in Oneida with viewing at 10am and a service at 11am. Father David Ruby will be officiating. After mass, a lunch will be served in hall at St. Joseph's. Burial will be at 2:30pm at St. Joseph cemetery. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family.
The family of Audrey would like to thank the ICU staff of St. Vincent hospital, the staff at Rennes Health &Rehab and Renaissance Home for their compassionate care of Audrey. A special thank you to Tracy and the staff at Heartland Hospice, for your kindness and loving care toward Audrey and her family during this time of sadness.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019