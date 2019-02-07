Services
Buchanan Funeral Home - Kewaunee
1425 Ellis Street
Kewaunee, WI 54216
920-388-3811
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Buchanan Funeral Home - Kewaunee
1425 Ellis Street
Kewaunee, WI 54216
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Buchanan Funeral Home - Kewaunee
1425 Ellis Street
Kewaunee, WI 54216
Kewaunee - Audrey Dax) Erickson, age 92 of Milwaukee, formerly of Kewaunee passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 20, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Levi Erickson; parents: Herman E. and Mabel (Michalek) Dax; four brothers and three sisters. Audrey was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother to five children, seven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.

Friends may call at Buchanan Funeral Home, Kewaunee after 4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 9 until the time of services. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. by Dcn. Chuck Agnew. Burial will be at a later date in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations to would be appreciated.

Go to www.buchananfh.com to view complete obituary or to send condolences.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 7, 2019
