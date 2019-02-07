|
|
Audrey Erickson
Kewaunee - Audrey Dax) Erickson, age 92 of Milwaukee, formerly of Kewaunee passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 20, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Levi Erickson; parents: Herman E. and Mabel (Michalek) Dax; four brothers and three sisters. Audrey was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother to five children, seven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
Friends may call at Buchanan Funeral Home, Kewaunee after 4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 9 until the time of services. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. by Dcn. Chuck Agnew. Burial will be at a later date in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations to would be appreciated.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 7, 2019