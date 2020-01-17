|
Audrey Helen Blahnik
Green Bay - Audrey Helen Blahnik, 84, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, January 16, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.
Audrey was born on August 4, 1935 in Rosaire, WI to the late Edward and Helen (Gilson) LaLuzerne. She was the sixth of 10 children and grew up with her five brothers. Audrey would often remind us that she was a tough cookie and took pride in knowing that she was stronger than most of us. Audrey attended a one room school house and walked five miles (uphill) to school each day. She graduated from Green Bay East High School in 1953, where the love of her life and husband of 59 years, Don Blahnik was also a student, but they never knew each other. After graduation, Audrey attended NWTC and received an Associate Degree in administration. In 1960, she and Don were married at St. Jude Catholic Church in Green Bay. She worked as the circulation manager/receptionist for the Green Bay Register (Compass) for 10 years until she 'retired' to stay home and raise their girls. When their girls went off to college, Audrey came out of retirement and worked as a crossing guard for the City of Green Bay for 10 years.
Growing up, Audrey developed a special bond with her sister, Mary and later with their seven daughters. Before Audrey and Don had children of their own, they would often spend time with Mary and George's family, helping out where they could. The girls loved Aunt Audrey's back scratches and candy drawer.
Audrey enjoyed bowling, playing cards, spending time at their cottage in northern Wisconsin, making sports bets with her grandchildren and watching college sports in addition to the Badgers, Bucks and Packers. Her many animals over the years were special to her, reminding us that 'they never talked back'. She loved people and had no problem talking to strangers and inviting them to visit her in Wisconsin. Audrey's mantra was laughter is the best medicine and always reminded us of the importance of family. She was very thoughtful, never forgetting a birthday or special event. Audrey's faith in the Lord guided her throughout her life and she often closed conversations with 'May God Bless You'.
Continuing her legacy is her husband, Don; their two daughters: Mary Blahnik (Rene van den Akker) Geldrop, The Netherlands; and Jenny Blahnik (Eric Hohenwalter), Pewaukee, WI; six beautiful grandchildren "her angels"; Willem, Audrey, Laurentien, Elise, Anna-Sophie and George; and her sisters: Mary Soik, Ogden, UT; and Marcia Piontek, Green Bay.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Marie Huguet, Lorraine Sanden; brothers, Laverne, Irv, Arnold, Andrew, David LaLuzerne.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, January 26; concluding with a Parish Wake Service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, January 27, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 2771 Oakwood Dr., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Rev. John Van Deuren officiating. A luncheon will follow. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The family would like to thank the staff of Unity Hospice for their compassion, love and care given to Audrey.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020