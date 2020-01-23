Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
Wake
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
7:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
2771 Oakwood Dr.
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
2771 Oakwood Dr
Audrey Helen Blahnik


1935 - 2020
Audrey Helen Blahnik Obituary
Audrey Helen Blahnik

Greeen Bay - Audrey Helen Blahnik, 84, Green Bay, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, January 26; concluding with a Parish Wake Service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, January 27, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 2771 Oakwood Dr., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Green Bay Humane Society in Audrey's name. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
