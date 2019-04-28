Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
View Map
Audrey Henderson
Audrey Henderson Obituary
Audrey Henderson

Green Bay - Audrey L. Henderson, age 90, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully, Thursday, April 25, 2019. She was born November 16, 1928 in Oshkosh, WI, the youngest of 12 children born to the late Michael and Anna (Omachinski) Erban. She married John Henderson, September 30, 1950 in Oshkosh, WI. Audrey resided with her husband and family in Marinette, WI from 1957-1973 before moving to Green Bay.

Audrey was a lifelong Packer fan, season ticket holder and attendee of the 1967 Ice Bowl. She was a talented golfer and bowler, taking home more than her share of trophies in her prime. She traveled the country with her family, towing a camper trailer. She also enjoyed her bridge club and bingo with friends and family. Audrey was fiercely loyal to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and followed their activities with interest until her last days.

Audrey is survived by her husband of 68 years, John V. Henderson; her 3 sons: John, Mike (Shirley) and Robert Henderson; 4 grandchildren: Dave Henderson, Lianna (Dominic) Gurule, Megan (Andrew) Yates and Brian Henderson; 3 great-grandchildren: Quinn, Cora and Inez Yates and a brother, Elmer (Iveigh) Erban.

She was preceded in death by grandson, Jeffrey Henderson and 10 siblings: Gertrude, Walter, John, Dorothy, Harold, Marion, Robert, Edward, Richard and Charles.

Visitation will be held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay), Monday, April 29, 2019 from 11 AM to 1 PM. A sharing of memories will follow at 1 PM. Entombment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019
