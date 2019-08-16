Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
145 Saint Claude St
Denmark, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
145 Saint Claude St
Denmark, WI
Audrey L. Dempsky


1948 - 2019
Audrey L. Dempsky Obituary
Audrey L. Dempsky

Denmark - Audrey L. Dempsky, 70, of Denmark, passed away with her husband by her side Thursday, August 15, 2019. Audrey was born December 13, 1948 the daughter of the late Emil and Viola (Dohnal) Stransky.

Audrey graduated from Mishicot High School in 1967. On May 2, 1970 she married the love of her life James C. Dempsky in Francis Creek, WI. Audrey was active in the community. She was a member of All Saints Parish in Denmark, VFW #6705, Western Fraternal Life Assn. Lodge #20 in Whitelaw. She retired from Teamsters Union #662, member of Friendship Book Club, worked at Heritage House Supper Club which the family owned, she also worked at Land O Lakes Dairy plant in Denmark for over 23 years, she was a Girl Scout leader for several years. Audrey enjoyed gardening, cycling, camping, singing in the Church choir and various activities at Church.

Audrey is survived by her husband, James Dempsky; children, Gina (Matt) Haag, Pulaski, Scott Dempsky, Green Bay, and Ginger (boyfriend Mark Woosencraft) Dempsky, Green Bay; grandsons, Caden Haag and Brayden Haag; sister, Judy Carbon, Ashwaubenon; brother, Steve (Trudy) Stransky, Francis Creek; brother-in-law, Richard Ruehr, Manitowoc and many nieces, nephews, cousins, very close friends and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Mary Lynn Ruehr.

Family and friends may visit at All Saints Catholic Church, 145 Saint Claude St, Denmark on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 9:00 am to 10:45 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Cotter Funeral Home of Denmark is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.

Donations may be made as donor desires.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Amritha Karkera, her staff and the nurses of Aurora Cancer Center and Aurora at Home Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019
