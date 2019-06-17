|
|
Audrey Louise Van Heeswyk
Mount Horeb - Audrey Louise Van Heeswyk, age 88, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She is survived by her son, Steven Edward Van Heeswyk and his fiancé, Donna King; daughter, Janet Cardin; grandchildren, Katrina Cardin, Toby and Rozelle McDonald; great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Chase Doebert; brother, Don Roehrborn; and numerous friends and relatives. A celebration of life will be held at IMMANUEL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 510 Sullivan Ave., Kaukauna, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 17, 2019