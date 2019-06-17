Services
Immanuel United Church-Christ
510 Sullivan Ave
Kaukauna, WI 54130
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
IMMANUEL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST
510 Sullivan Ave.
Kaukauna, WI
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
IMMANUEL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST
510 Sullivan Ave.
Kaukauna, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey VanHeeswyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Louise VanHeeswyk

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Audrey Louise VanHeeswyk Obituary
Audrey Louise Van Heeswyk

Mount Horeb - Audrey Louise Van Heeswyk, age 88, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She is survived by her son, Steven Edward Van Heeswyk and his fiancé, Donna King; daughter, Janet Cardin; grandchildren, Katrina Cardin, Toby and Rozelle McDonald; great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Chase Doebert; brother, Don Roehrborn; and numerous friends and relatives. A celebration of life will be held at IMMANUEL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 510 Sullivan Ave., Kaukauna, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho

Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation

Care

500 N. Eighth Street

(608) 437-5077
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.