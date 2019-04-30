Services
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-432-5579
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
Wake
Thursday, May 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Saints Peter and Paul Church
Green Bay - Audrey M. Van Pay, 81, Green Bay, died peacefully, Sunday, April 28, 2019, with her family at her side while at a local care facility. Born March 26, 1938, in Luxemburg, she is the daughter of the late Phillip and Esther (Steinhorst) Dorner. Audrey was a loving caretaker to many of the family members. She married Bernard "Bernie" Van Pay on July 17, 1957 at St. Mary's Church in Luxemburg and he preceded her in death on October 19, 2014. The couple enjoyed making numerous trips throughout the country with relatives and friends. Audrey will be remembered for loving her children and grandchildren. She was wonderful at making everyone of her family feel special while treating everyone equally. Audrey also took great pride in caring for her beautiful flowers.

Audrey is survived by children, Thomas (Jo Ann) Van Pay, Daniel (Dawn) Van Pay, Wendelin "Wendy" (William) Vanness, and Kelly (Holly) Van Pay all of Green Bay; 14 grandchildren, Joshua (Kendall), Brooke (Jeff), John (Leah), Ramanda, Eric, Brad, Jesse, Alicia, Justin (Vivian), Kendra (Kou), Craig (Kate), Colin (girlfriend, Erin), McKenna (boyfriend, Thomas), and Mason; six great-grandchildren, Amina, King, Emma, Logan, Oliver and Emily; three sisters and one brother, Phyllis (Ronald) Liebeck, Richard (Marlene) Dorner, Karen (Darold) VandenHouten, and Debbie (Jeff) Paider; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by husband of 57 years, Bernie; her parents; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Visitation at Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird Street, Thursday, from 4-8pm with a parish wake service at 7pm. Visitation will continue Friday morning from 9am until the time of the funeral. Funeral Mass 10:30am, Friday morning at Saints Peter and Paul Church. Entombment in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com to share a condolence with the family.

Audrey's family extends a special thank you to the caring staffs of Allouez Parkside Village and Heartland Hospice for all the care and compassion provided to Audrey and her family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
