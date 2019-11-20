|
|
Audrey Moede
Cecil - Audrey (Rueckert) Moede, age 85, of Cecil, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Born on June 2, 1934, in Cecil, Wisconsin, Audrey is the daughter of the late Frank and Meta (Karstedt) Rueckert. Audrey was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran faith at Immanuel Lutheran Church, White Clay Lake. She graduated from Bonduel High School in 1952. On November 15, 1953, she was united in marriage to Charles "Chuck" Moede, with whom she recently celebrated 66 years of marriage. Following high school, Audrey began her employment at Employers Mutual in Wausau, then she worked at the Shawano County Welfare Department in the mid 1950's, and eventually at Equity Livestock Sales in Bonduel where she worked for 33 years. Audrey was a faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bonduel, where she volunteered and was a member of the Mission Circle. She was a member of the Bonduel Ladies Bowling League and the Golden Sands Ladies Golf League. Audrey and Chuck spent countless happy hours snowmobiling, attending auctions, traveling extensively, and had many happy times at "The Lodge" with family and friends. Audrey's classmate reunions and the times with her Red Hats Society friends were especially enjoyed.
Audrey is survived by: her husband of 66 years, Charles "Chuck" Moede; two daughters, Christine (John) Schmidt of Bonduel and Beth Moede of Madison; three grandchildren, Heather (Dan) Zeeman of Bonduel, Heidi (Dan) Flannery of Black Creek, and Chaz McGee of Madison; and three precious great grandchildren, Lucy Zeeman and Edward and Jack Flannery. She is further survived by: a brother Ron Rueckert of Longmont, Colorado; sisters-in-law, Joyce Moeller and Patti Folkman; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other extended family, and her special cat companion, Andy.
A funeral service for Audrey will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bonduel with Rev. Timothy Shoup officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
www.swedbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019