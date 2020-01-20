|
|
Audrey R. Olson
Green Bay - Audrey Mae Reistad Olson was called to her eternal home at the age of 91 on January 19, 2020. She was born on April 26, 1928 in Rib Lake, Wisconsin to the late Orrin Reistad and Ruth Reistad (Knutson). She graduated from the Rib Lake High School in 1946 and attended Northland College for one year. During World War II she worked with her father at the Soo Line Depot in Rib Lake, Wi. prior to working at Rib Lake State Bank of Medford, Wi. She worked at the State Capital of Wisconsin before moving to Wisconsin Rapids where she met her husband, Casper J Olson . They were married on May 16, 1951 and were enjoyed 43 years together before Casper was called home to heaven. Audrey finished her education at St Norbert College in 1970 with a Bachelor of Music and then in 1983 from UW Green Bay with a master's degree. Audrey was an elementary music teacher in the Green Bay Public Schools for 16 years. In 1980, she founded and directed the Green Bay Boy Choir. She enjoyed teaching the Boy Choir for 10 years and was proud to know that many became musicians themselves. Even after her 10 years serving as the Boy Choir director, she continued to support the Green Bay Boy and Girl Choir and attended as many of their performances as she was able. Audrey and Casper enjoyed traveling with the Boy Choir including a very special trip in 1990 to Europe. Audrey loved music and shared her love of music with many. Audrey was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She was part of the Women's Ministries and Meal Ministries serving the home bound and the sick, which she enjoyed so much. Audrey also spent time in her younger years as the children's choir director. Audrey was a wonderful, loving, caring, and supportive wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt and friend. She was always there to help.
She is survivied by children: Kären and Thomas Tedeschi (Green Bay), Ellen and Edward Hanchek(Green Bay), and Sara and Steve Jubert (New Franken), Grandchildren: Michael Tedeschi (special friend Ashley Thompson), David (Rachel) Tedeschi, and Laura (Glenn) Coats, Christopher (Samantha) Hanchek and Aaron (Danielle) Hanchek, Kristin (Mark) Sericati, Matthew (Jackie) Jubert, Stephanie (David) Steele, Great Grandchildren: Willam and Elianna Coats, Finley Hanchek and Arya Hanchek, Hailey Sericati, Olivia and Rory Jubert, Landon and Brooks Steele, Ashley's daughter Emma and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Audrey was preceeded in death by her husband, Casper J. Olson brothers and sisters-in-law, Rogers and Dorothy Reistad, Vernon and Shirley Reistad, Earl and Mary Reistad, Dale and Averine Reistad, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Russel and Mary Olson.
Audrey wishes to be remembered for her empathy and love for others and was the recipient of the same from family and friends, which she was so very grateful. She was a believer and follower of the Lord Jesus Christ, and knew that He has always been there to help and guide her through her life. She was looking forward to meeting her Lord and Savior and spending eternity with Him. She will be missed by many.
Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 501 Howe St., from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church with Pastor Dave Wilkinson officiating. Entombment will take place at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial funds have been set up in Audrey's name for the Green Bay Boy and Girl Choir and First United Methodist Church in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Family would like to thank Courtyard at Bellevue staff for such great care of our mother, the staffs at St. Vincenct Hospital and Unity Hospice for their special care over the last month and for her special friends, Connie, MaryLou, Mary Jo, Mary, Don, Pastor Dave and Donna and so many more.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020