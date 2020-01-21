|
|
Audrey R. Olson
Green Bay - Audrey Mae Reistad Olson was called to her eternal home at the age of 91 on January 19, 2020.
Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 501 Howe St., from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church with Pastor Dave Wilkinson officiating. Entombment will take place at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020