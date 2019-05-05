Services
Gruetzmacher Funeral Home
116 South Krueger Street
Suring, WI 54174
920-842-2151
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Waldo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Waldo


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Audrey Waldo Obituary
Audrey Waldo

Mountain - Audrey Mae Sylvia Waldo passed away peacefully at home on May 1, 2019 after a short illness. She was born on September 11, 1928 in Wabeno, Wisconsin to Joseph and Bertha (Sasman) Foral and spent the majority of her life in Mountain, Wisconsin. Audrey was beloved by her entire family (best mom ever) and many friends and never met a stranger. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. She leaves behind her children, Terri Van Bladeren, Virginia/Jinny (Gary) Ussel, Murry Locke, Larry Locke, Lisa Waldo, and Joseph (Lisa) Waldo, grandchildren Heather (Ron) Green, Gina (Brian) Ussel Wernimont, Joshua (Jamie) Ussel, Andrew (Sarah) Locke, and Matthew Waldo. She is further survived by great-grandchildren Landon, Jackson, Garrett, Foster, and Braxton, her treasured friend, Larry Mirkes, and many relatives and wonderful friends. Her husband, Richard D. Waldo preceded her in death. Audrey will be remembered as an active member of her community and looked for ways to make people's lives better. Her family wishes to thank the ER and ICU doctors and staff at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay for their loving care while she was a patient there. Per her request, there will be no public service. If you wish to make a donation in Audrey's memory, please consider New View Industries at 22 W. Park in Gillett, WI 54124. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now