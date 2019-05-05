|
Audrey Waldo
Mountain - Audrey Mae Sylvia Waldo passed away peacefully at home on May 1, 2019 after a short illness. She was born on September 11, 1928 in Wabeno, Wisconsin to Joseph and Bertha (Sasman) Foral and spent the majority of her life in Mountain, Wisconsin. Audrey was beloved by her entire family (best mom ever) and many friends and never met a stranger. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. She leaves behind her children, Terri Van Bladeren, Virginia/Jinny (Gary) Ussel, Murry Locke, Larry Locke, Lisa Waldo, and Joseph (Lisa) Waldo, grandchildren Heather (Ron) Green, Gina (Brian) Ussel Wernimont, Joshua (Jamie) Ussel, Andrew (Sarah) Locke, and Matthew Waldo. She is further survived by great-grandchildren Landon, Jackson, Garrett, Foster, and Braxton, her treasured friend, Larry Mirkes, and many relatives and wonderful friends. Her husband, Richard D. Waldo preceded her in death. Audrey will be remembered as an active member of her community and looked for ways to make people's lives better. Her family wishes to thank the ER and ICU doctors and staff at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay for their loving care while she was a patient there. Per her request, there will be no public service. If you wish to make a donation in Audrey's memory, please consider New View Industries at 22 W. Park in Gillett, WI 54124. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2019