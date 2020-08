Austin Paul JonesKaukauna - Austin Paul Jones, age 24, resident of Kaukauna, was born October 5, 1995 and on August 23, 2020 passed away unexpectedly of natural causes.Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, on Friday, August 28, from 10:00am until the time of service at 12:00pm with Deacon Ken Kabat officiating. A full obituary will appear at www.cotterfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Austin's name.