Averi Danette Couzzo-Thompson
Green Bay - In loving Memory of our Dear Little Warrior Princess. Averi was born to Adam and Rachel {Thompson} Couzzo on April 21st, 2015 and was raised to eternal life Feb. 27th, 2020. Averi was adored by all, especially those who allowed her infectious joy to touch their heart. She loved life and was such a happy girl who rose above her developmental and medical adversity, always able to smile even in the midst of enormous health challenges. Simply being content to be alive, comforted and loved. Her joyful nature inspired and blessed all who had the privilege to share her world. She will be missed beyond words and yet we who closely shared in her marvelous adventure rejoice and take comfort in the teachings of the Lord Jesus Christ telling us not to despair, but to believe. Proclaiming; "I am the resurrection and the life, he who believes in me though they were dead, yet shall they live." (John 11:25)
Family and friends may call at Jacobs Well Church, 3340 Lineville Rd., Howard, WI 54313, on Saturday, March 7th. Visitation from 3-4 pm followed by Memorial Service at 4 pm with a time of fellowship following the service. Pfotenhauer Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020