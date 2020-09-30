Avis Flynn
Lakewood - Avis (M) Flynn, age 87 of Lakewood, passed away on September 29, 2020.
Avis was born on May 31, 1933 to the late Louis and Ruth Koch, in Carter, WI. On April 15, 1950, she married Tug Flynn and they lived, raised a family, ran a business and loved each other for more than 64 years together in Lakewood. Avis loved to love on people, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, to her they were all exceptional.
Her kitchen was rarely empty as she was always making something and shared her love for food with everyone who walked through the door. Her Christmas candy making was nuts; pecans, walnuts, peanuts, that is, making her delicious fudge, toffee, peanut butter cups, now a cherished memory.
Avis had a love for travel, she and Tug enjoyed many excursions with their lifelong friends and traveled to all 50 states, much of Europe and Ireland, was an avid reader, seamstress and shared her passion for Broadway musicals with her daughters and granddaughters. She always looked forward to the friendships, laughs and support of her "Golden Girls" group.
Avis is survived by her sons, Dan (Luann) and Mike (Sharon); daughters, Colleen (Joe) Wisnicky and Kate (Brad) Fleckenstein; brother: Louis Koch. Grandchildren, Mike Flynn II, Pat (Rhonda) Flynn, Jodie (Willie) Harris, Kelly (Mark) Wichman, Mary (Steven) Maes, Sara (Ryan) Worthen; Jenna (Gouhar) Khan, Jesse (Adam) Habeck, Tug Fleckenstein, Tommy(Brittany) Fleckenstein, great-grandchildren: Gunner, Hayden, Xander, Zayn, Safia, Easton, Flynn, Lily, Erin, Ruby, Evan, Brexton, Jackson, Elise, Jaycee, Willie, Brooklyn, Kinzlee, Dash and Pepper. All of them she loved and touched deeply.
Avis was preceded in death by her husband, Tug; grandsons, Ryan Flynn and Zachary Fleckenstein.
Private family services were held at the Lakewood Cemetery. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com
A heartfelt thank you to Peggy Christensen, NP, for her compassionate care and concern.
Avis truly believed that life was not about things but about relationships.
"It's the hands we go on holding in our hearts at the end that define the kind of life we have led."
Love you Mom - "Love you more"