1/1
Avis Flynn
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Avis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Avis Flynn

Lakewood - Avis (M) Flynn, age 87 of Lakewood, passed away on September 29, 2020.

Avis was born on May 31, 1933 to the late Louis and Ruth Koch, in Carter, WI. On April 15, 1950, she married Tug Flynn and they lived, raised a family, ran a business and loved each other for more than 64 years together in Lakewood. Avis loved to love on people, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, to her they were all exceptional.

Her kitchen was rarely empty as she was always making something and shared her love for food with everyone who walked through the door. Her Christmas candy making was nuts; pecans, walnuts, peanuts, that is, making her delicious fudge, toffee, peanut butter cups, now a cherished memory.

Avis had a love for travel, she and Tug enjoyed many excursions with their lifelong friends and traveled to all 50 states, much of Europe and Ireland, was an avid reader, seamstress and shared her passion for Broadway musicals with her daughters and granddaughters. She always looked forward to the friendships, laughs and support of her "Golden Girls" group.

Avis is survived by her sons, Dan (Luann) and Mike (Sharon); daughters, Colleen (Joe) Wisnicky and Kate (Brad) Fleckenstein; brother: Louis Koch. Grandchildren, Mike Flynn II, Pat (Rhonda) Flynn, Jodie (Willie) Harris, Kelly (Mark) Wichman, Mary (Steven) Maes, Sara (Ryan) Worthen; Jenna (Gouhar) Khan, Jesse (Adam) Habeck, Tug Fleckenstein, Tommy(Brittany) Fleckenstein, great-grandchildren: Gunner, Hayden, Xander, Zayn, Safia, Easton, Flynn, Lily, Erin, Ruby, Evan, Brexton, Jackson, Elise, Jaycee, Willie, Brooklyn, Kinzlee, Dash and Pepper. All of them she loved and touched deeply.

Avis was preceded in death by her husband, Tug; grandsons, Ryan Flynn and Zachary Fleckenstein.

Private family services were held at the Lakewood Cemetery. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.

A heartfelt thank you to Peggy Christensen, NP, for her compassionate care and concern.

Avis truly believed that life was not about things but about relationships.

"It's the hands we go on holding in our hearts at the end that define the kind of life we have led."

Love you Mom - "Love you more"




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gruetzmacher Funeral Home
116 South Krueger Street
Suring, WI 54174
920-842-2151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gruetzmacher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved