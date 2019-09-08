Services
Simply Cremation
243 N. Broadway
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 431-0100
Barb Magers


1950 - 2019
Green Bay - Barb Magers, 69, Green Bay, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019. She was born on April 3, 1950, in Green Bay, daughter to the late Dean and Marles (Reinhart) VanRossum. Barb graduated from Green Bay West High School and attended beauty school. On April 20, 1974, she married Mike Magers who was then in the Marine Corps. After several years of owning a Beauty Shop, she then went into the restaurant business, owning and operator River Street Pier Howard for many years.

Survivors include her husband, Mike; one son, Ross (special friend-Jen) Magers; two grandsons, Brody and Blake; brothers: JD, Dan (special friend-Laurie), Billy (Robyn); sister, Lynn (Bob) Martin; and several nieces and nephews who she adored!

A Celebration of Barb's life will be held at a later date and will be announced when details are finalized.

To all my beautiful friends, thank you for being a part of my life—all the great memories that I have to take with me on my next journey.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019
