Barbara A. Benzshawel
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Barbara A. Benzshawel, age 88, a Luxemburg resident passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at Algoma Long Term Care Facility.
She was born on February 14, 1931 in Two Rivers, daughter of the late Elmer and Teckla (Gonia) Hansen. Barb's mother died due to complications with childbirth and she was raised by her grandparents, Frank and Mary Gonia. She was a graduate of Washington High School, Two Rivers with the class of 1948. After high school she was employed at Hamilton in Two Rivers where she was secretary to the company president. Barb was featured in ads for the electric dryer made by Hamilton. On August 18, 1951 she married Richard Benzshawel at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Two Rivers. Barbara and her husband Dick owned and operated the Footbridge Inn in West Kewaunee for many years until retiring in 1990. Dick preceded her in death on September 11, 1999.
She is survived by two daughters: Nancy Hartfield, Two Rivers, Mary Benzshawel, Green Bay; four sons: Tom (Vickie) Benzshawel, Sturgeon Bay, John (Barb) Benzshawel, Luxemburg, Jim (Sherry) Benzshawel, Casco, Richy (Joanne) Benzshawel, Forestville; twelve grandchildren and eight great grandchildren: Tiffany (Derrick) Johnson and their children Elijah and Aubrey, Amy Benzshawel, Julie (Chad) Hoelzel, Thomas Benzshawel, Sarah (Rob) Laurent and their children Madyson, Conner, and Parker, Ashley (Cecil) Brauer and their child Cecil, Adam (Fiancee Caitlyn Johnson) Benzshawel and their children Paisley, Mason, and Emma, Brittany (Adam) Melka, Torie Benzshawel (Mason Wagner), Anita Benzshawel (Steve Schuessler), Melissa Benzshawel (Justin Wagner), and Richard Benzshawel; one sister-in-law: Marlene Benzshawel, Oshkosh, special friends: Don and Chris Kriescher, New Franken. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. Barbara was preceded in death by her grand parents, parents, husband and one brother and sister-in-law: Richard (Mabel) Hansen.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery following the services.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Oak Creek Assisted Living, Luxemburg, and Algoma Long Term Care facility for their care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 13, 2019