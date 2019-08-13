Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pilgrim Lutheran Church
1731 St. Agnes Drive
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Lutheran Church
1731 St. Agnes Drive
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Boerst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. "Barb" Boerst


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. "Barb" Boerst Obituary
Barbara A. "Barb" Boerst, 62, died Monday, August 12, 2019. She was born November 22, 1956, in Belle Plaine to Eunice Jane (Piotraschke) Kriewaldt, and the late Edward August Kriewaldt.

Barb was a graduate of Shawano High School, Class of 1975. On October 1, 1977, she married Kim J. Boerst in Pella Opening, WI. For 36 years, Barb worked for Schneider International, retiring in 2014. Barb loved cooking, gardening, canning, and reading, especially her Bible every day.

Barb is survived by her husband, Kim; her sons, Justin E. Boerst (special friend Heidi), Ryan J. Boerst (special friend Kristen); brother-in-law, Bruce (Tammy) Boerst; other relatives and friends.

Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friends may also call at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 1731 St. Agnes Drive, on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, at the church, with the Rev. Scott Malme officiating. Burial will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park. Online condolences may be given to the Boerst family by going to www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Proko Wall Funeral Home
Download Now