Barbara A. "Barb" Boerst, 62, died Monday, August 12, 2019. She was born November 22, 1956, in Belle Plaine to Eunice Jane (Piotraschke) Kriewaldt, and the late Edward August Kriewaldt.
Barb was a graduate of Shawano High School, Class of 1975. On October 1, 1977, she married Kim J. Boerst in Pella Opening, WI. For 36 years, Barb worked for Schneider International, retiring in 2014. Barb loved cooking, gardening, canning, and reading, especially her Bible every day.
Barb is survived by her husband, Kim; her sons, Justin E. Boerst (special friend Heidi), Ryan J. Boerst (special friend Kristen); brother-in-law, Bruce (Tammy) Boerst; other relatives and friends.
Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friends may also call at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 1731 St. Agnes Drive, on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, at the church, with the Rev. Scott Malme officiating. Burial will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park. Online condolences may be given to the Boerst family by going to www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019