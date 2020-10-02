1/
Barbara A. Shadis
Barbara A. Shadis

Green Bay -

Barbara Shadis, 81, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2020. She was a fiercely strong, hard-working, liberal-minded woman, who triumphed over great adversity in her life. As a devoted mother, grandmother, friend, and talented artist, she graced many people's lives with her beautiful artwork, sharp-wit, actions to help those in need, and care of Mother Nature.

Although there is no formal service, she would appreciate a donation in her name to the Sierra Club. To make a Memorial Donation, please contact Sierra Club at sierraclub.org or call Sierra Club Member Care at 415-977-5653.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
