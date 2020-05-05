|
Barbara "Barb" A. Vanderheyden
Green Bay - Barbara "Barb" A. Vanderheyden, 77, was called to eternal life, Monday, May 4, 2020. Born in Green Bay, February 27, 1943, she is the daughter of the late Dorothy Kaye. Barb married Ronald Vanderheyden, June 27, 1965, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Green Bay. She loved fishing and trips to Canada, times spent up at the cottage in Pembine, Barbs's life was her family as she was a stay at home mother. She was an avid Green Bay Packer and Brewer fan. Barb loved her Church, First Evangelical Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her 3 sons, Derek Vanderheyden and special friend, Angelia Brown, and his children, Alex, Mikaeyla, Clara, and Aurora, Jacksonville, FL, Darren (Angela) Vanderheyden and their children, Nolan and Hannah, of De Pere, and Ronald M. Vanderheyden of Green Bay; her sister, Judith Kaye, brother-in-law, Gary (Audrey) Vanderheyden, Eagle River; and sister-in-law, Julie Vanderheyden, Morris, IL; and many other relatives and friends.
Barb is preceded in death by her mother; husband, Ronald Vanderheyden; and canine companions, Shadow and Molson.
Malcore (East) Funeral Home is assisting the family with a private service. Burial at Fort Howard Memorial Park. Visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com to send an online condolence to the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 5 to May 6, 2020