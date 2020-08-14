Barbara Ann Athey
SUAMICO - Barbara Ann Athey was born on a farm in the lovely hills of Pine Creek, WI, the only child of John and Celia (Kukowski) Jereczek on February 12, 1928. She grew up in Pine Creek and on May 21, 1947 she married Milton (Pete) Athey at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Pine Creek. They moved to Green Bay in 1948 where they celebrated 44 years of happily married life together.
Barbara enjoyed playing cards, crocheting doilies; runners; afghans and scarves that she shared with her family and friends; knitting baby caps and sewing bibs for St. Mary's Hospital Birthing Center and sewing for several daycare centers; also knitting or crocheting prayer shawls for St. Vincent's Hospital. Some of her other projects were crocheting baptismal afghans and prayer shawls for Ss. Edward & Isidore Church in Flintville. She also did a lot of different sewing projects which were sent to Haiti. Barbara loved to sing and felt honored to be a song leader and cantor and sing in the choir of Ss. Edward & Isidore Church in Flintville. She enjoyed being with her friends who are treasures of a lifetime and her children who are God's greatest gifts. Barbara loved the beauty of Nature, wildflowers, fields of dandelions, birds singing in harmony and frogs sending forth a symphony from the pond in her back yard.
She is survived by 5 sons, 6 daughters-in-law: Peter & Mary of Suamico; Tom & Darlene of Brussels; Ray & Rosie of Conover; John & Cheryl of Chute Pond; Mark & Brenda of Oconto Falls; and daughter-in-law Rachel (Dave Follett) of Abrams. Also survived by honorary sister to the sons Monica Pawlak; 17 grandchildren: Brian & Jodi Athey, Matthew & Teri Athey, Angela Athey, Will & Staci Athey, Sue & Paul Gubbels, David & Dee Athey, Michelle and Kevin Vadnais, Heather & Ben Gries, Jessica Athey-Kroll & Mike Kroll, Travis and Jamie Athey, Michael & Mindy Athey, Carrie and Sean Jablonowski, Brittany and Gavin Thibadeau, Lee & Alex Athey, Jesse & Lisa Athey, Tracy & Mike Athey, Paula and Jeremy Anderson; 31 great-grandchildren: Dylan, Asia & Brennen Athey; Alexandria, Savanah, Sienna and Wyatt Athey; Victoria, Ian & Akiane Athey; Sadie Rose Gubbels, Garret & Mariah Gubbels; Ciara Gries; Hudson Athey and Hayden Kroll, Kylee, Braeden and Dakotah Athey; Tucker and Mayson Athey; Melody Jablonowski; Griffin and Levi Thibadeau; Braxton Athey; Annalise and Ciara Athey; Jackson and Hannah Athey; Jacob and Emily Anderson and one great-great grandson: Everett Gubbels, plus many relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton; a son, Paul; grandson Daniel and great-granddaughter, Julia Rose.
Family and friends may call at Ss. Edward & Isidore Catholic Church, 3667 Flintville Road, Suamico, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 4 until 5:00 p.m. Memorial Mass at 5:00 p.m. with Father David Hoffman officiating. Memorial Mass will be livestreamed on parish facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Ss-Edward-Isidore-Church-562136803967841
Due to the COVID-19 situation, please wear masks and practice social distancing.