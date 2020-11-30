1/1
Barbara Ann Richert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Ann Richert

Green Bay - On Sunday, November 29, 2020, Barbara Ann (Bean) Richert, age 77, Green Bay, made her journey into Heaven.

Barbara was born on December 3, 1942 to the late Hugh and Dorothy (Wega) Bean. She graduated from Green Bay West High School, Class of 1961. Barbara held many jobs through the years, her favorite being mom and grandma.

Barbara enjoyed knitting, spending time with friends and family and playing Bingo. She also loved just getting out and going for a drive, especially to see the fall colors and Christmas lights. She really enjoyed the senior outings with friends while living at Fort Howard Apartments. Barbara proudly served as a member of the Viroqua Eagles Auxiliary #2707 while she resided in Viroqua, WI.

Barbara was a member of New Hope Presbyterian Church where she had many friends she considered family. Thank you to those friends who helped her still attend church when she could no longer drive and for the many visits at her home.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Sally Skinner and a nephew, Jeff Bean. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Pamela (David) Zeichert, Tomah, WI and Teri (Eric) Smith, Fountain City, WI; her brother, Robert Bean, Decatur, TX; her grandsons: Eric, Colin and Landon Zeichert, Tomah, WI, Jeffrey Richert, Viroqua, WI and Michael Richert, La Crosse, WI. She is further survived by a cousin, Joyce Plopper Dexter, Fort Atkinson, WI, niece, Angela Galbraith, Rockwell, TX and nephew, Brian Bean, Decatur, TX. She is also survived by life-long friends, Nancy and Duane Dumke, Green Bay, WI.

Visitation will be held in the chapel at Nicolet Memorial Gardens (2770 Bay Settlement Rd., Green Bay), Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 1 to 2 PM. A funeral service will follow at 2 PM. To ensure the health and safety of everyone, please be prepared to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

Barbara's family would like to thank the staffs of Bishop's Court Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for the loving care given to Barbara in her final months.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved