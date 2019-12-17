|
|
Barbara Ann Rodaer
Green Bay - Barbara Ann Rodaer, 82, longtime resident of Duck Creek, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. She was born on April 11, 1937, in Green Bay to Leonard and Henrietta (Van Beek) Daul.
Barb was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy. On April 15, 1961, she married Ronald "Ronnie" Rodaer. They were part owners of the family business, Howard Oil. Barb was a member of the Howard Suamico Historical Society. She enjoyed time spent flower gardening.
Barb is survived by her children, Mark Rodaer, John (Colleen) Rodaer, and Ann (Jim) Dupont; grandchildren, John Rodaer Jr., and Gregori Rodaer; great-grandchildren, Ettalina Sue Myers and Arowyn Klitgaard; sister, Lois Rottier; sisters-in-law, Janet (Lee) Hermsen, Marleen Rodaer, Doris Giesler; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie; her parents; brother, David Daul; brothers-in-law, Jerry Rottier, John Giesler, Dick Rodaer; and sister-in-law, Judy (Jerry) Wendricks.
Visitation will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Friday, December 20; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at noon with Rev. James Lucas and Rev. John Bergstadt concelebrating. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The family extends a special thank you to the staffs of St. Vincent Hospital and Unity Hospice for their thoughtful, compassionate care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019