Barbara Ann Sommers
Muskogee - Barbara Ann Sommers, 79, of Muskogee died Monday morning, March 25, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Health Care Center. She was born June 23, 1939 to Al and Iva Waterstradt in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Barbara grew up in New London, Wisconsin where she was educated, graduating from Hortonville High School in 1957.
Barbara married James Sommers on June 19, 1963 in Appleton, Wisconsin. The couple made their home in Green Bay, Wisconsin where she worked many years with her brother, Gary Waterstradt in the fireplace business. In 1978 she moved to Muskogee when James was transferred with the paper company he worked for and Barbara got a job working in insurance industry. They both retired in 1995. Barbara attended St. Joseph Catholic Church and volunteered and the Catholic Charities infant supply closet until her health no longer allowed. Most of all she enjoyed her grandchildren and their many activities and Green Bay Packer football.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Britton and Danny Nevitt of Muskogee, Oklahoma and Samantha and Barry Wilson of Miliken, Colorado; her son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Christina Sommers of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Allison and Jonathan Atwell of Bentonville, Arkansas, Ashley Nevitt, Alex Nevitt, Auston and Shae Sommers of Muskogee, Christopher and Brittni Sommers of Fort Worth, Texas, Rachael and Kirby Darbey of Edmond, Oklahoma, Elizabeth and Henry Boudreaux of Edmond, Oklahoma and Grace Wilson of Phoenix, Arizona; five great grandchildren, Britton and Lincoln Atwell, William and Lilly Darbey, and Charlie Boudreaux; seven brothers and sisters-in-law, Dan Waterstradt of Appleton, WI, Gary and Jackie Waterstradt of Green Bay, WI, Dennis Waterstradt of New London, WI, Steve & Sue Waterstradt of Palmer Lake, WI, Glen and Jeanette Waterstradt of Fayetteville, NC, David Waterstradt of Crandon, WI, Peter and Kathy Waterstradt of Green Bay, WI; and three sisters and brothers-in-law, Nancy Springstroh of Freedom, WI, Sandy and Lee Huebner of New London, WI, and Terry and Dan Geason of Green Bay, WI; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Richard Cristler officiating. There will be a wake from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery with Alex Nevitt, Jonathan Atwell, Auston Sommers, Christopher Sommers, Bill Waterstradt and Jerome McVey serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School.
The family would like to thank the employees of Pleasant Valley Health Care Center for the wonderful care she received as well as the staff of New Century Hospice.
Funeral services are under the direction of Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory, 1830 N York St Muskogee, OK 74403. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.cornerstoneofmuskogee.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019