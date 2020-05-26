|
Barbara Baumgartner
De Pere - Barbara Jean (Nieland) Baumgartner, 76, passed away on Thursday morning, May 21, 2020 following a lengthy series of health struggles. The daughter of Herbert and Martha (Rosenthal) Nieland was born on March 13, 1944 in Hortonville.
On May 5, 1962, Barb married Charlie Baumgartner at St. Mary Church in Black Creek and they had four wonderful children together. Charlie preceded her in death on November 28, 1995.
Barb spent many years at home raising her children and others in an at-home daycare. She also worked in the Food Court at Bay Park Square mall, where she met many mall-walking friends. Nothing made her happier than when her whole family was together. She loved baking and could hear her boys stealing cookies a mile away. She loved babies and cherished being a grandmother and great-grandmother.
Barb is survived by her children; Steve (Beth) Baumgartner, Florida, Debra (Michael Harry) Matz, Random Lake, Chris (Ellen) Baumgartner, De Pere and Randy (Shelley) Baumgartner, De Pere. She is further survived by her grandchildren; Tony, Anne and Charlie Baumgartner, Tyler and Karlie Matz, Katlyn (Kyle) Vander Heiden, Brianne (Blake) Otto, Kyle (Jaclyn) and Avery Luft, and Nicole Baumgartner; great-grandchildren, Stella and Ruby Vander Heiden and Chloe and Parker Otto.
She is even further survived by her siblings, Shirley McGlin (Dick Gosz) and Larry Nieland (Kathy Brunette); siblings-in-law, Louie (Kathy) and Joann; significant other Bob Terhar, Bob's family; and many other extended family members.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Martha; husband Charlie; grandson Andrew Baumgartner; siblings and siblings-in-law Carol (Willie) Piechocki, Betty (Tony) Niespodzany, Robert (Pat) Nieland, Dennis McGlin, RaeAnn Nieland, Edward, Joseph and Patricia Baumgartner; and other members of her extended family.
Family and friends may visit at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020. A Prayer Service will take place at 10:45 a.m. with Deacon Mike Vander Bloomen officiating. Burial will follow at Lawrence Cemetery.
The family would like to extend thanks to all of Barb's caregivers, from Brillion West Haven to Allouez Parkside to Unity Hospice, as well as the private caregivers she had when she was at home.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2020