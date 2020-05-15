|
|
Barbara Burke (aka Bolles; nee Peterman)
Barb - Grandma, Mother, Sister, Aunt, Dancer, Educator. Witty and Good-hearted. Born December 27, 1932-Passed on May 10, 2020 and is now teaching the Angels to dance. Milwaukee area resident until 2017 when she moved to Green Bay (where she received excellent care at Brookview Meadows, with help from Home Instead Senior Care's Joyce T. and hospice).
Arrangements are incomplete. Full obituary will be published later. Cotter Funeral Home is handling arrangements: www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 15 to May 17, 2020