Barbara Charles
Green Bay - Barbara "Barb" Ann Charles, 79, passed away at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital on Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was born to two loving parents, Michael and Rose (Pertile) Matonich on September 7, 1941, in Ironwood, Mich. and grew up in a loving and energetic Italian-Croatian home. She attended Barber and St. Sebastian Catholic Elementary Schools, Washington Junior High School, and graduated near the top of her class from A.D. Johnston High School in 1959 in Bessemer, Mich.
Following high school, she attended Northern Michigan University and graduated as a member of the Delta Kappa Phi Honor Society with a B.A. in Education in 1963. She then moved to Green Bay, Wisc. to begin her career as a teacher in the fall of 1963 at the newly built John F. Kennedy Elementary School. Shortly after, she met and married the love of her life, Ronald Joseph Charles, on Oct. 3, 1964 at St. Sebastian Church in Bessemer, Mich.
They began their life together living in a duplex a block away from Lambeau Field where they attended many Packers games together, including the famous Ice Bowl. They continued the tradition with their family, attending several games every year. As a loyal season ticket holder, she never missed an opportunity to showcase her Packers pride. In 1973, they designed and built their dream home on the Southwest side of Green Bay that was proudly featured in the Parade of Homes. She taught for eight years before staying home full time with her two wonderful sons, Jason and Nathan. She cherished her time with them, selflessly spending innumerable hours supporting their academic, athletic, and musical interests. When they entered middle and high school, she transitioned back into education, serving as a beloved substitute teacher, primarily at Martin Luther King Elementary School until 2020.
Barbara was a terrific role model for her sons, as well as the many children she taught. During her life she was an active member of both the Service League of Green Bay and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish where she served as a volunteer for several years, including spearheading an annual white elephant sale and participating in a prayer shawl knitting group. She had many creative talents that included cooking delicious meals and baked goods, knitting and seamstress projects, creating unique arts and crafts to decorate her home, participating in craft shows that featured handmade bread dough Christmas ornaments, and maintaining a beautifully manicured yard and flower garden.
Barbara was a devoted wife and dedicated mother who, above all else, made time with her family her sole priority. She cherished family vacations to Boulder Junction, Wisc., Noah's Ark, Great America, and the Milwaukee Zoo. But it was the trips back home to Bessemer, Mich. for the fourth of July, Thanksgiving, and downhill skiing that she cherished most. She was overjoyed when she became "Grammy" to her granddaughter, Madelyn, and loved sharing stories with friends and family about their time together. She was also blessed with many wonderful friendships made throughout her life including Bessemer Speed Boy alumni, Beta Omega Tau sorority sisters and other NMU alumni, Green Bay bridge club members, and teacher colleagues.
Barbara is survived by her mother, Rose Matonich, Bessemer, Mich.; two sons, Jason (Rebecca) Charles, Green Bay, Wisc. and Nathan (Karin) Charles, Wausau, Wisc.; granddaughter, Madelyn Charles, Wausau, Wisc.; brothers, Ronald (JoAnn) Matonich, Vulcan, Mich. and Michael (Jodi) Matonich, Wittenberg, Wisc.; sister, Virginia (Kim) Langdon, Ontonagon, Mich.; brother-in-law, Richard Charles, Dykesville, Wisc.; uncle, Robert Pertile; nephews, Brady, Zachary, and Cody Langdon, and Clint and Todd Matonich; nieces, Nicole Nelson, and Danielle and Jessica Matonich; and several cousins, including a very special cousin, Celia O'Connell, who grew up with her husband Ron and his siblings.
She was preceded in death by her father, Michael Matonich; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Sebastian and Catherine (Dernbach) Charles; brother, Gerald Matonich, who died as an infant; sisters-in-law, Carol Larscheid and Mary Ann Lawrence; uncles, Joseph Pertile, Dr. Albin Pertile, Matthew Matonich, Steve Matonich, and John Matonich; aunts, Jenny Montesi, Mary Corgiat, Elaine Borich, Mary Matonich, Rosalie Wegrecki, Helen Tessier, Mildred Edyvean, and Ann Farrow; and a niece, Amber Matonich.
Visitation will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2771 Oakwood Drive, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. John VanDeuren officiating. To minimize the risk of infection by Covid-19, the family respectfully asks that visitation be limited to family members and close friends with strict adherence to mask wearing, social distancing, and hand washing policies. Burial will be at Allouez Catholic Cemetery at a later date. To send online condolences please go to www.blaneyfuneralhome.com
Barbara's family wishes to thank all those who blessed her life with love, laughter, support, and wonderful memories. They would also like to thank her family physician Dr. Steven Bollom and all the nurses and physicians at St. Vincent Hospital for their excellent care.
Those of us who were fortunate to have known and loved Barbara know that God has taken one of His very "best" to be with Him to share everlasting life. And although Barbara will be deeply missed, she has now been reunited with her loving husband, Ronald, after thirteen long years apart.