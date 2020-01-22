|
|
Barbara D. Ockerlander
Barbara D. Ockerlander peacefully passed away in Mount Vernon, Iowa on January 19, 2020, at the age of 88. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon.
Barb is lovingly remembered by her son Dirk (Jennifer) Ockerlander of Mount Vernon, Iowa, his children, Lindsey, Luke and Connor; and her daughter, Diane (Mike) Haen of Mequon, Wisconsin, and her child Mikayla. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald; her parents; and sister, Charlotte A. Duff.
Barb was born in Madison, Wisconsin in 1931 to Joseph and Isophene Duff. She graduated with honors from Madison West in 1949 and went on to earn two Bachelor of Arts degrees in English and Art from the University of Wisconsin - Madison.
She taught for several years in Milwaukee and Brookfield as a travelling art teacher. It was during this time, that Barb met her husband, Donald Ockerlander. They met while teaching at Nathan Hale High School in West Allis. They married in 1960 and were together for 58 years until his death in 2018.
Barb continued to teach until 1965, when her husband graduated dental school and they relocated to Marion, Wisconsin. In 1971, they relocated to Clintonville, Wisconsin. By then they had two children that she was dedicated to raising full time. Never being one to sit by, she ran for the school board in the late 1970's. She was president of the board until she left in 1983.
She was at her happiest tending her flowers around the house. There was always a new yard project every spring. Her plants were not limited to the outdoors. Every room of their house had a plethora of plants. During the winter, she kept her hands busy crocheting blankets for her children and later, her grandchildren.
There are no plans for a service per her wishes. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Central Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in King, Wisconsin at a later date.
The family is deeply grateful to the dedication and professionalism of the staff that have taken Barb in the past several years: BrookView Meadows (Green Bay), New Perspective Senior Living (Howard), Essence of Life Hospice (Anamosa), and Rehabilitation Center of Lisbon. Your care and attention have not gone unnoticed, and are so appreciated. God bless you all.
Memorials in Barbara's memory may be directed to the or .
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020