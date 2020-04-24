|
|
Barbara Eleanor Pecor
Oconto - Barbara Eleanor Pecor, 88, Oconto, passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 21, 2020 at her residence. She was born Dec 10, 1931 in Oconto to Norman and Eleanor (Marbes) Brazeau. She graduated from Oconto High School, Class of 1949. Barbara was united in marriage to Willard Pecor on May 28, 1949. He preceded her in death. Barbara was employed as a secretary and bookkeeper at several area businesses throughout the years: Davis Agency, Drs. Honish and Heinen, Wisconsin Public Service and Darwin Electric, from which she retired. After retirement she remained active and worked part-time for Dean Swaer and Electrical Services and Supply in Oconto. In her free time, Barbara enjoyed regularly meeting with her close friends for Sewing/Card Club for over 65 years. She also enjoyed gardening, baking and painting. Barbara was a member of St. Peter Parish, now Holy Trinity.
Barbara is survived by six children and their spouses, Michael (Deborah) Pecor, Suzanne Krause, Timothy Pecor, Joan Ek, Christine (Patrick) Charlier, Dennis (Stephania) Pecor; 10 grandchildren, Melissa (Michael) Burgess, Amy Pecor, Jessica (Judd) Gehl, Joshua (Heather) Krause, David Jr.(Rachel) Rosenfeldt, Erin Rosenfeldt, Alyssa Ek, Brandon Pecor, Krista Pecor, Timothy (Angela) Pecor; 21 great-grandchildren, and many relatives and friends.
Barbara was preceded in death by two daughters, Catherine Pecor and Bonnie Rosenfeldt; son-in-law David Rosenfeldt Sr.; stepmother Ella (Werner) Brazeau, her sister, Rita (Brazeau) Dorset, and brother, Howard Brazeau.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Burial will be in Oconto Catholic Cemetery.
Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home-Oconto is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com.
Barbara's family would like to express their gratitude to Joanie Hubacher and the staff at Care Partners for providing a supportive, caring and homelike environment for Barbara. A special word of thanks to Bonnie Sowle, Diane Renquin and their families for their neighborly support and friendship over the years.
In memory of Barbara, her family is asking that friends plant a rose bush in her memory.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 29, 2020