Barbara Eleanor Pecor
Oconto - Barbara Eleanor Pecor, 88, Oconto, passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 21, 2020. She was born Dec 10, 1931 in Oconto to Norman and Eleanor (Marbes) Brazeau.
Barbara is survived by six children and their spouses, Michael (Deborah) Pecor, Suzanne Krause, Timothy Pecor, Joan Ek, Christine (Patrick) Charlier, Dennis (Stephania) Pecor; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren, and many relatives and friends.
Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the services were delayed. Friends may call at Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, 121 Chicago St., Oconto, on Saturday Aug 29, 2020 from 1-2:30 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Kathy Schroeder of Holy Trinity Parish officiating. Burial will be in Oconto Catholic Cemetery
In memory of Barbara, her family is asking that friends plant a rose bush in her memory.