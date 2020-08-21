1/1
Barbara Eleanor Pecor
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Eleanor Pecor

Oconto - Barbara Eleanor Pecor, 88, Oconto, passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 21, 2020. She was born Dec 10, 1931 in Oconto to Norman and Eleanor (Marbes) Brazeau.

Barbara is survived by six children and their spouses, Michael (Deborah) Pecor, Suzanne Krause, Timothy Pecor, Joan Ek, Christine (Patrick) Charlier, Dennis (Stephania) Pecor; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren, and many relatives and friends.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the services were delayed. Friends may call at Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, 121 Chicago St., Oconto, on Saturday Aug 29, 2020 from 1-2:30 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Kathy Schroeder of Holy Trinity Parish officiating. Burial will be in Oconto Catholic Cemetery

Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com.

In memory of Barbara, her family is asking that friends plant a rose bush in her memory.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Rhodes-Charapata Oconto - Oconto
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Memorial service
02:30 PM
Rhodes-Charapata Oconto - Oconto
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rhodes-Charapata Oconto - Oconto
121 Chicago Street
Oconto, WI 54153
920-834-2133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rhodes-Charapata Oconto - Oconto

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved