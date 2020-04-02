|
Barbara J. Nemetz
Green Bay - Barbara J. Nemetz, age 80 of Green Bay, formerly of Kewaunee died on Friday, March 27, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born on September 18, 1939 in Goodman, WI to the late Eugene and Jayn (Roff) Nemetz.
She graduated from Rosebud Grade School, Casco Union High School, Door-Kewaunee Normal School and University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh. She was a teacher at Rosebud, Montpelier and Luxemburg Grade Schools. She went to Wauwatosa to teach pre-school and later at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Day Care. In Green Bay she also was house sitter and nanny.
She enjoyed world traveling and visiting her friends and "student children". Her trade mark was her awesome homemade bohemian rye bread made from her great grandmother Barbara's recipe which she freely gave to all. She was an avid cross word puzzle and Sudoku solver and was a constant reader.
Survivors include a brother and sister-in-law: Eugene Otto and Kay (Koss) Nemetz, Algoma; a sister: Helen Nemetz, Kewaune; nieces and nephews and special friend, David Orrukem, Pacific Islands of Palau. She was preceded in death by one brother, John Frank Nemetz; a sister, Patricia Jane (Vaughan) Martin and a brother-in-law: Gary Lee Porter.
Due to Corona Virus regulations, funeral services are being delayed. Private burial services will take place in Riverview Cemetery.
Any donations will be forwarded to HSHS St. Vincent Hospital Regional Dialysis Center and the Wisconsin Education Association.
Barb says "Toodleoo and have a GREAT DAY".
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 11, 2020